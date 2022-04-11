Woman uses TikTok popularized signal for help, chase ends in Dickson County crash

A vehicle driven by Johnathon Smith, according to the Hickman County Sheriff's Office, crashed into a creek along Bear Valley Road in Dickson County after a pursuit.

A Hickman County woman who was being threatened by an ex-boyfriend used a social media-driven hand signal Sunday to notify gas station staff, ultimately leading to a chase, wreck and capture, according to the Hickman County Sheriff’s Office.

Johnathon Smith, 31, of Hickman County, has been charged with aggravated kidnapping and aggravated domestic assault in the incident.

The woman was visiting her brother when Smith, her ex-boyfriend, arrived. She then got into a truck with Smith, according to sheriff’s office Lt. Mike Doddo. They began traveling east on Highway 100 and “got into a physical altercation” in the truck Doddo said.

“The girlfriend then asked to be let out. He said, ‘No,’” Doddo said. “(Smith) then threatened to kill her by grabbing a screwdriver and telling her, if he couldn’t have her, nobody could have her.”

Smith began driving reckless, passing on double yellow lines before they arrived at the Twice Daily gas station at Highways 100 and 46 at about 1 p.m. They both went inside. While in the store, the woman put her palm forward and tucked her thumb in, and closed her four fingers over it, showing that gesture to a cashier, according to Doddo. The clerk repeated the gesture back and the woman nodded, yes, he said.

Doddo said the hand signal was learned from TikTok.

The staff then called 911 and once Smith began checking out, the cashier started to stall, saying something was wrong with the register, Doddo said.

At that point, Smith “catches on to what’s going on” and takes the woman back out to the truck, Doddo said.

As the truck is leaving, a Hickman County Sheriff’s Office corporal is pulling into the gas station and then begins following them.

Doddo said a 10-15 minute pursuit with speeds topping out at nearly 90 miles per hour took place with the chase crossing into Dickson County. On Bear Valley Road in southern Dickson County, the truck crashed into a creek. A foot pursuit ensued until Smith was captured, according to Doddo.

The woman was not hurt, Doddo said.

The gesture has been used before when a victim is in danger. In November, a 61-year-old North Carolina man was arrested in Kentucky with a 16-year-old girl who used a TikTok hand signal and alerted other drivers while in the backseat.

The Canadian Women's Foundation says an international, universal signal for help in a case of domestic violence or other distress can be made with one hand. The signal has been shared on TikTok and other social media, with people playing out scenarios in which the signal can be used.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Woman uses TikTok popularized signal for help, chase ends in Dickson