Woman using walker killed while crossing street in south Fort Worth, police say

A pedestrian using a walker was hit and killed by a vehicle late Monday night while crossing a street in south Fort Worth, police said.

Officers were dispatched to McCart Avenue near Risinger Road in south Fort Worth around 11:15 p.m. regarding an accident. Police said a woman was walking in the crosswalk at the intersection of McCart Avenue and Garden Springs Drive when she was struck by a vehicle heading southbound on McCart.

The woman was using a walker, according to KDFW-TV.

The woman died at the scene, police said. The driver did not stop to offer medical assistance, but later returned to speak with police.

The Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office identified the woman who died as 47-year-old Lasondra Darnella Huggins of Fort Worth.

Fort Worth Police say a woman was walking in the crosswalk at McCart and Garden Springs when she was struck by a car. The victim died from her injuries. Police said the driver left the scene but returned to talk with investigators. pic.twitter.com/Wmwf11U4E9 — Mike Forbes (@mikeforbeswfaa) May 23, 2023

The driver was not arrested, according to police. The Traffic Investigation Unit will investigate the accident.