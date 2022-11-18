Woman vanished 11 years ago, Washington cops say. Her boyfriend was just arrested

Eleven years after a Washington woman went missing, her boyfriend has been arrested, police said.

Mark Raymond Frisby, 44, is facing a murder charge in the death of Lorill Sinclaire, who disappeared in 2011, according to a Redmond Police Department Nov. 17 news release.

“We never forgot Lorill and are grateful to have identified the person responsible for her tragic murder,” Police Chief Darrell Lowe said in the release. “We hope this arrest can provide her family some closure.”

The last known sighting of Sinclaire was on Nov. 8, 2011, “near Factoria Mall in Bellevue,” according to police.

Before she disappeared, it was reported Sinclaire was visiting Frisby, police said. Her car was “later found in a church parking lot near her boyfriend, Frisby’s apartment.”

Despite a search in a wooded area in Bellevue with about 70 volunteers from multiple counties on Dec. 10, 2011, no evidence was found, police said.

“Since then, there have been no signs of activity or communication with her, and she was never seen or heard from again,” according to police.

The case went cold, but it was reopened last year on the 10th anniversary of Sinclaire’s disappearance, police said.

Following “extensive investigations, numerous search warrants, and advancements in DNA technology,” police said they were able to gather enough evidence to arrest Frisby at his Los Angeles apartment on Wednesday, Nov. 16.

“King County prosecutors argued that the defendant should be held on $3 million bail,” according to a news release from the King County Prosecuting Attorney.

Sinclaire’s remains have yet to be found, police said.

Police ask for anyone with information about Sinclaire’s disappearance to contact police at 425-556-2500.

Bellevue is about 10 miles east of Seattle.

