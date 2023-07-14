Woman vanished into river to avoid arrest weeks ago, NH officials say. Now she’s found

A woman with warrants for her arrest waded into a river and escaped deputies pursuing her, according to authorities in New Hampshire.

Her disappearance led to a massive search operation complicated by heavy rainfall after she vanished into the 115-mile-long Merrimack River on June 29, according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office in Goffstown.

Now the search is over, as deputies found and arrested the woman the morning of July 14, the sheriff’s office announced in a news release.

They tracked her to an apartment building in Manchester after a tip from the public regarding her whereabouts, the sheriff’s office said.

Information regarding whether she has legal representation wasn’t specified in the release.

The woman was initially wanted on multiple outstanding, no-bail warrants after she never appeared in Hillsborough County Superior Court and Rockingham County Superior Court in connection with fentanyl possession, methamphetamine possession and falsifying evidence charges, according to an earlier release.

Although the sheriff’s office has publicly identified the woman, McClatchy News isn’t naming her because she’s not accused of a crime causing direct, physical harm to another person.

She was detained at the Hillsborough County House of Corrections as of July 14.

The Merrimack River starts in New Hampshire and flows southward into Massachusetts, where it bends upward and flows northeast into the Atlantic Ocean.

Goffstown is about 60 miles northwest of Boston.

