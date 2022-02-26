Woman vanished on way to pick up relative at Charlotte’s airport. Have you seen her?

A 53-year-old woman vanished after leaving her home to pick up a relative at Charlotte Douglas International Airport on Friday afternoon, police said.

If you see Chiwon Monique Sadler, call 911, police urged.

Sadler never reached the airport, according to a Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department news release late Friday.

She was driving a 2017 red Ford Fusion with a North Carolina paper dealer tag on the left side of the rear window, police said.

Sadler was last seen wearing black shoes and a brown and black-checkered dress with black tights, according to CMPD.

She has long red dreadlocks, is 5-feet-4 inches tall and weighs about 200 pounds, police said.

“Sadler was recently diagnosed with early-onset dementia and has been suffering from confusion and memory issues,” according to the release. “A Silver Alert is being requested through the NC Department of Public Safety.”

Police said Sadler’s family is concerned for her well-being.