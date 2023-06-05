Woman vanished weeks ago. Home cameras were unplugged at ‘crucial times,’ SC cops say

A 44-year-old woman disappeared three weeks ago — and her home security cameras were unplugged at “crucial times,” South Carolina investigators said.

Still, deputies were able to track down video that showed her boyfriend wiping down her car and throwing items into a dumpster after she was reported missing, the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office wrote June 2 on Facebook.

Now, the man is facing charges as deputies continue to search for his missing girlfriend.

The case dates to May 16, when a woman reported her granddaughter, Casey Lavonne Young, didn’t go to work, saying it was “out of the ordinary for her.”

At the time, Young lived with her boyfriend on Pratt Drive in Boiling Springs, northwest of Spartanburg. Her phone “went dead” soon after arriving there on May 15, according to the sheriff’s office.

Young’s boyfriend told deputies the two of them argued before she drove off in her car on May 15. Then, two days later, deputies reported finding Young’s car at a nearby apartment complex, “backed in behind some bushes.”

Officials said surveillance footage from the area captured the missing woman’s boyfriend driving her car into the complex and “wiping down the inside of the car.” The boyfriend can then be seen tossing items into a dumpster and walking toward his house, according to deputies.

At the time the video was taken, the boyfriend is accused of leaving his cellphone at home “in what appears to be an attempt to cover up that he was the one who left the car at the apartment complex.”

Also as part of the investigation, deputies reported “several videos had been manually deleted from the ADT surveillance system at the home on Pratt Dr., along with event logs showing cameras being unplugged during crucial times.”

Young’s boyfriend — considered “a person of interest” as of June 2 — was arrested. He has been charged with obstruction of justice and grand larceny, officials said.

Young is described as being 5 feet, 5 inches tall and weighing 150 pounds. At the time she vanished, she was wearing her hair in black braids. Officials originally said they didn’t have enough evidence to suggest foul play.

Now, there’s a $10,000 reward for information about the missing person’s case. People with tips are asked to contact deputies at 864-494-0644 or email bletterman@spartanburgcounty.org.

Girl was missing for 6 years — until worker 600 miles away in NC spotted her, cops say

Three moms were found dead in ‘tight-knit’ NC town. Mystery lingers 6 years later