Woman vanishes beneath ice while trying to save dog from river, Alaska troopers say

A woman trying to save one of her dogs from a frigid river near Anchorage remains missing after being swept under the ice, Alaska State Troopers reported.

The woman and a man were walking their dogs beside the north fork of the Eagle River when one of the dogs jumped in the water Saturday, Dec. 23, troopers said in a dispatch.

The couple entered the river to look for the dog, but the woman vanished under the water and did not resurface, troopers said. The man was unharmed. The dispatch did not mention whether the dog was found.

The woman is “now believed to be under the ice,” troopers told KTUU.

Anchorage police and firefighters searched for the woman until sundown. A dive team also searched for her, troopers said.

The search was expected to continue Sunday, Dec. 24, troopers said.

The north fork of the Eagle River is about 20 miles east of Anchorage.

