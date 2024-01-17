Woman vanishes after deputy drops her in remote national forest, Missouri cops say

A Missouri woman missing for more than a week was last seen by a sheriff’s deputy who dropped her off in a remote location, her brother said.

Donna Eye, 44, vanished Jan. 9 in Washington County, and she was reported missing two days later, according to the Mineral Area Major Case Squad. The task squad was activated Tuesday, Jan. 16, to help in the disappearance.

A Washington County deputy was transporting Eye from the hospital to her home, and Eye gave the deputy her address, Washington County Sheriff Zach Jacobsen told KTVI.

Eye requested to be dropped off at a location in the Mark Twain National Forest, but authorities later learned the spot was a mile away from her brother’s home.

The last person to have seen Eye was the deputy, according to her brother, Ronnie Eye.

Eye’s brother criticized the sheriff’s office, saying she “was not in any condition to make a decision for herself,” according to KTVI.

“The events surrounding this are shady at the least,” Ronnie Eye said in a Jan. 14 post on Facebook.

Jacobsen told KTVI the sheriff’s office is “trying to figure this stuff out” because of conflicting reports about Eye’s disappearance.

Although Eye has not been located, a duffel bag she took to the hospital was found on a snowy hill in the forest, her brother said in an interview with KSDK.

Eye was last seen wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt with blue jeans, officials said. She is 5 feet, 2 inches, weighs 100 pounds and has brown hair and brown eyes, according to a missing person’s poster.

Washington County is about 75 miles southwest of St. Louis.

