Woman vanishes after man picks her up, OK officials say. Body found wrapped in carpet

Days after a 30-year-old Oklahoma woman went missing, authorities have found her dead, her body wrapped in carpet and left in a drain under a rural road, news outlets report.

Makayla Fay Meave-Byers was last seen alive leaving her home in the town of Macomb at about 5:30 p.m. on Sept. 15, the Pottawatomie County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.

A white Chevrolet pickup truck was waiting outside, a balding and bearded man sitting behind the wheel, the sheriff’s office said. Meave-Byers got into the truck and vanished.

She was reported missing the next day, and a search was launched, KFOR reported.

Meave-Byers worked as a teacher’s aide for Macomb Public Schools, The Oklahoman reported. She was also a mother to two adopted children and four stepchildren, according to a Gofundme.

But the search for Meave-Byers ended on Sept. 20, five days after she went missing.

Investigators found her body, wrapped in carpet and hidden inside a drain beneath a road between Macomb and the neighboring town of Etowah, the sheriff’s office told KOCO.

McClatchy News has reached out to the Pottawatomie County Sheriff’s Office for an update on the investigation.

Macomb Public Schools thanked the community, in a Sept. 22 Facebook post, for its help in searching for Meave-Byers.

“Unfortunately, the Pottawatomie County Sheriff’s Office announced Friday that Makayla’s body has been recovered, as officials continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding her disappearance and death,” the district said. “Our hearts are heavy as we grieve this tragic loss of a beloved Macomb Public Schools educator and parent. Makayla cared deeply for our students and families and she will be greatly missed.”

Anyone with information regarding the case is asked to contact the Pottawatomie County Sheriff’s Office at 405-273-1727.

Macomb is roughly 50 miles southeast of Oklahoma City.

