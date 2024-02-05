A woman’s vehicle was found behind a storage facility. Her boyfriend is now facing charges

A 23-year-old man is charged after his girlfriend’s car was found behind a self-storage facility.

On Saturday, just before 8:30 a.m., Warner Robins officers found an abandoned vehicle behind 715 Russell Parkway.

The address appears to be the Storage Zone Self Storage and Business Center.

After looking at the vehicle, officers said it appeared suspicious and tried to contact the registered owner.

Around 9:20 a.m., authorities met with the victim’s mother, Tomeka Chaney, who had reportedly been unable to get in contact with her daughter but had access to the apartment.

Warner Robins officials conducted a welfare check, and the victim, identified as Michaela Chaney, 23, was not found.

When officers went inside the apartment, they said there were indications of a struggle.

Authorities made contact with Jayveon Bivins, the victim’s boyfriend, who has been cooperating with police.

Later Saturday afternoon, the Warner Robins Police Department announced that the case had been upgraded to homicide.

Although police did not provide details, they said Michaela’s body was found and is being processed by the department’s forensics team.

The investigation is still ongoing, but probable cause existed for Bivins to be charged accordingly. Authorities did not provide the list of charges.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact Det. K. Thompson at 478-302-5380 or Macon Regional Crimestoppers.

