Woman: Victim empty-handed moments before Manchester stabbing

Feb. 1—When Robert A. Callahan Jr. walked toward the front door of his apartment in a Manchester elderly housing complex moments before being stabbed to death, he had nothing in his hands and there was no talk of a weapon, a woman who was present said Wednesday.

That testimony, by Tiffany L. Menendez, was significant because the lawyer representing Garry Ramsey, now 58, of Hartford, who is accused of murdering Callahan, 68, has made clear that he will claim self-defense during the Hartford Superior Court trial.

Police found brass knuckles in Callahan's pants pocket shortly after he was stabbed in his apartment at 21 Carver Lane in Manchester on June 5, 2021. But Kristin Madel, a DNA analyst at the state Forensic Science Laboratory in Meriden, testified later Wednesday that Ramsey's DNA wasn't found in any of the three swabbings taken from the brass knuckles, reducing the possibility that they were used to injure him.

Menendez, who is in her early 30s, began testifying Tuesday and resumed Wednesday morning.

SELF-DEFENSE? — Woman says Robert A. Callahan Jr. had nothing in his hands as he walked to front door of his Manchester apartment moments before being fatally stabbed. — Forensic analyst says DNA of murder defendant Garry Ramsey wasn't found on brass knuckles in Callahan's pocket at time of stabbing. — Manchester police Detective Andrew Young has said a search of the interior and exterior of Callahan's apartment at 21 Carver Lane in Manchester produced no knife.

She was hiding in Callahan's bedroom when the fatal confrontation occurred. She testified that she came out to find Callahan on the couch, struggling to get up, in a white T-shirt covered in blood.

"I kept telling him to stop," she said, adding that she grabbed a cellphone and called 911 as Callahan twice struggled to his feet and fell.

"I was telling him to breathe and that I loved him and that I was sorry," she said.

Story continues

Menendez's testimony has suggested that Ramsey stabbed Callahan at least in part due to jealousy over her. She said she saw Ramsey in his car, driving off, as she dealt with the aftermath of the stabbing.

Menendez has described having a serious drug problem that caused her to engage in "escorting" for money.

Police officers who arrived in response to her 911 call noticed blood on her body. But she told them it was her blood, explaining in her testimony Wednesday that she always had blood on her arms and hands because she was an intravenous drug user.

Callahan and Ramsey were two men Menendez spent extended amounts of time with day after day, unlike her typical customers. But she described very different relationships with the two men, expressing liking and affection for Callahan, whom she said she never saw get angry in more than 10 years, but saying of Ramsey, "We were not friends."

Moments before giving that testimony, however, she acknowledged under cross-examination by defense lawyer Michael L. Chambers Jr. that she might have told Ramsey she loved him.

Chambers used a text message she sent the night before the stabbing from Callahan's apartment to Ramsey, who was outside in his car, to raise questions about whether her relationship with Callahan was as good as she claimed. The message said Callahan had almost smacked her with a pole while he was "geeking," or very high on drugs.

But Menendez said on redirect examination by prosecutor Samantha Magnani that Callahan was high but just being himself.

She said she sent the text message to Ramsey "because I had to keep in contact with him. I didn't want him to come inside."

Menendez acknowledged that she would lie to get money for drugs. For example, she collected payments from one former client to support a non-existent daughter.

"I did a lot of things I'm not proud of," she said. But she also said her trial testimony was true.

For updates on Glastonbury, and recent crime and courts coverage in North-Central Connecticut, follow Alex Wood on Twitter: @AlexWoodJI1, Facebook: Alex Wood, and Instagram: @AlexWoodJI.