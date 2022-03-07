'This woman victimized my son': Vinfen counselor allegedly swindled client with disability

HARWICH — Michelle Bowlin of Forestdale wants to know why Vinfen, a nonprofit organization that serves people with mental health and intellectual disabilities, knowingly hired a woman with a criminal past whom police allege stole nearly $10,000 from her son, a client in a Vinfen group home in West Harwich.

“This woman victimized my son,” Bowlin said. “He was supposed to be safe there, and he wasn’t.”

Lesley M. Aldarsi, 47, of West Yarmouth, was arrested by Harwich police in November on larceny charges for allegedly swindling Bowlin’s 26-year-old son, Patrick, out of $9,900 while she worked for Vinfen.

Michelle Bowlin says her son was allegedly swindled out of almost $10,000 by Vinfen employee Lesley Aldarsi, who has a criminal past. Vinfen operates group homes for mentally disabled people.

Patrick resides at a Vinfen group home on Depot Road, where Aldarsi worked as a residential counselor.

A Harwich police report said that Aldarsi “admitted to manipulating Patrick Bowlin into believing they were involved in a relationship while convincing him to give her money in exchange.”

"From the moment he got there, she started grooming him"

Michelle Bowlin said her son has mental health and substance abuse problems.

She said Aldarsi drove him to Eastern Bank to have Patrick withdraw money for Vinfen rent that was never paid.

After Aldarsi was reassigned to another location — but not fired — following an internal Vinfen inquiry, she continued to drive Patrick to the bank for withdrawals Aldarsi told police were necessary to pay for her own car insurance and bills, according to the Harwich police report.

Aldarsi held out the promise of a romantic relationship, according to the police report.

“From the moment he got there, she started grooming him,” Michelle Bowlin said.

She said her son moved into the Vinfen home in West Harwich in February 2021 and by the end of August, “He had no money left in his account.”

“He finally told me what was going on,” Bowlin said. “I was completely shocked.”

Michelle Bowlin's son lived in the Vinfen facility at 66 Depot Road in West Harwich when the alleged larceny took place.

Aldarsi has been charged with larceny over $250 from a person over 60 or disabled and larceny over $1,200 by a single scheme and is scheduled to appear in Orleans District Court Tuesday for a status review of the case.

She is being held at the Barnstable County House of Correction after the Cape and Islands District Attorney’s office filed a notice in December she had violated pretrial conditions, which included staying away from her alleged victim and remaining substance-free on drug and alcohol screens.

What disturbs Bowlin as much as Aldarsi’s alleged theft is the fact Vinfen hired Aldarsi in 2019 knowing of past criminal charges against her — including past charges of theft involving the very same home on Depot Road.

Neither the state Department of Mental Health, which oversees group homes, nor Vinfen answered Times questions about why Aldarsi was hired despite her criminal record.

In 2008, Aldarsi was charged with larceny after Harwich police investigated the theft of $1,015 in cash from the office of the group home as well as the fraudulent use of an ATM card to withdraw $900 from a residential client of the Depot Road facility.

The case was continued without a finding in Orleans District Court, and Aldarsi was ordered to pay restitution, according to a Harwich police report, which said the case was dismissed on Oct. 5, 2010.

Aldarsi hired despite criminal record

Four years later, Aldarsi was arraigned in Barnstable District Court on larceny and credit card misuse charges following a Barnstable police investigation into the theft of $106,000 from an elderly couple for whom Aldarsi served as caretaker.

She received a guilty finding and was sentenced to 2½ years in the Barnstable County Correctional Facility, with 18 months served, according to a Harwich police report.

The state Department of Mental Health, which has a contract with Vinfen to serve DMH clients, conducted its own investigation of Aldarsi’s recent interactions with the 26-year-old Vinfen client.

It found Vinfen caregivers who submitted a CORI application for Aldarsi “were aware of her positive criminal record history pertaining to her prior financial convictions and incarceration.”

"Despite this (Aldarsi) was approved for hire on June 25, 2019” to work as a residential counselor at the Depot Road facility, according to a memo from DMH Southeast Area Director Howard Baker-Smith dated Nov. 1, 2021.

In his memo, Baker-Smith said he substantiated a complaint that Aldarsi — whom he referred to as “LA”— “created or contributed to an incident and/or condition that was dangerous, illegal or inhumane,” as defined by DMH regulations.

Vinfen to add more training on evaluating CORI reports

A DMH official, speaking on background, said the state has ordered Vinfen to conduct additional CORI review training with staff responsible for hiring and to evaluate “which findings should be weighted more heavily with respect to the job to be performed.”

The DMH official also said the victim was being reimbursed.

Bowlin said a Vinfen employee told her recently she would have to deduct room and board for the months of February through December 2021 from the $9,900 owed her son.

On Feb. 19, Bowlin emailed Vinfen President and CEO Bruce L. Bird and said she had “no intention … to pay a cent.”

Bowlin told the Times that she is on file with Vinfen as her son’s representative payee and thought it was peculiar that she never got a rent bill from the nonprofit organization.

Where were the Vinfen rent bills?

Vinfen was supposed to get 50% of what her son earned in various landscaping and retail jobs, Bowlin said.

“I expected I would be getting a bill every month,” Bowlin said.

She didn't, but said “it wasn’t for lack of trying.”

Bowlin said she called the Vinfen office to inquire about the rent bill, but didn’t hear back until recently after Aldarsi’s alleged swindle came to light.

Bird emailed Bowlin on Feb. 21 to say he was aware of the “theft which occurred” and would refund the full amount.

"We got his money back in full," Bowlin said.

A Harwich Police Department report said Aldarsi supplied a detective with copies of bank statements from May through August of 2021 that laid out a pattern of payments to her from Patrick Bowlin’s account totaling $9,900.

The payments were made in chunks — $100 here, $400 there. The larger amounts, especially earlier on, were supposed to cover rent, the police said.

"She knew exactly where the cameras were"

Michelle Bowlin said Aldarsi would park a short distance away from the Eastern Bank in Hyannis and have Patrick walk to the bank alone.

“She knew exactly where the cameras were,” Bowlin said.

Harwich police said Aldarsi also drove Patrick to an Eastern Bank in Marstons Mills.

Due to Patrick’s status as a disabled person, Harwich Police Sgt. Bob Brackett notified the Massachusetts Disabled Persons Protection Commission about the case, in addition to notifying DMH.

Michelle Bowlin said that Aldarsi’s job as a residential counselor included teaching life skills.

“She was supposed to be taking care of my child.”

Vinfen internal investigation disciplined but did not fire Aldarsi

A Vinfen peer specialist who spoke to Harwich police in September said Vinfen conducted an internal investigation into the missing rent money after it was learned no rent “had ever been paid for Patrick.”

“The investigation resulted in (Aldarsi) being disciplined but not fired. The discipline consisted of her being moved to another facility. The investigation only involved the rent money and was kept internally,” the police report said.

Aldarsi's attorney, Harrison Barrow, did not respond to a request for comment. .

Bowlin said Patrick's peer counselor at Vinfen brought her son to the police station to report the theft.

"She's a really cool person," Bowlin said.

She said her son is moving this month from Depot Road to an apartment where he will have access, by appointment, to a caseworker, peer adviser, job coach and addiction specialist.

The apartment is also part of Vinfen's network, Bowlin said.

“The problem is there’s nowhere else for him to go. There’s nothing out there for people with issues like this.”

Contact Cynthia McCormick at cmccormick@capecodonline.com. Follow her on twitter: @Cmccormickcct.

