Woman in video of Prince Andrew at Jeffrey Epstein's house is daughter of ex-Australian prime minister

The daughter of a former Australian prime minister was drawn into the scandal surrounding the Duke of York as it was claimed that Jeffrey Epstein boasted about his friendship with the royal to his alleged victims.

Katherine Keating, 37, was identified as the mystery brunette seen waving goodbye to the Duke as she left Epstein's house in New York in 2010.

Meanwhile, three new alleged victims sued Epstein's estate for damages. One of them claimed Epstein "bragged" about his connection to the Duke, and "controlled" a series of powerful people, threatening them on the phone.

Hundreds of people connected to Epstein, and his friend Ghislaine Maxwell, through the New York social scene, are now facing questions over why they did not raise the alarm about the paedophile.

Katherine Keating, daughter of 'Lizard of Oz' Paul Keating, has lived in the US for almost a decade

Ms Keating is the daughter of Paul Keating, the former Australian prime minister who gained notoriety in the UK in 1992 when he put his arm around the Queen. The breach of protocol led to him being dubbed the "Lizard of Oz."

His daughter is a former adviser to the New South Wales government and familiar face in New York society.

The video footage showed a young blonde woman leaving Epstein's mansion with him. She shivered in the cold, before going back inside. Later, Ms Keating could be seen departing as the Duke peered from behind the front door.

A woman believed to be the daughter of the former leader of Australia was seen leaving Jeffrey Epstein's New York house

Paul Keating’s secretary said he was “aware" of the situation but would not be commenting.

Ms Keating is understood to be staying with her younger sister, Alexandra, in a secluded home in the Hollywood Hills in Los Angeles.

She has spent almost a decade in the US, in November taking up an executive role at Madonna’s record label, Maverick.

In the past she had been photographed with the Duke's daughter Eugenie, and with Miss Maxwell. In 2014 she conducted an interview with Miss Maxwell about ocean conservation for the Huffington Post.

There is no suggestion that Ms Keating was involved in any of the crimes committed by Epstein, nor any wrongdoing.

Ms Keating has previously been photographed with Misha Nonoo, the fashion designer believed to have set up Meghan Markle with Prince Harry, at a 2014 New York Fashion week event.

She currently lives in an apartment above an art gallery in the fashionable Cheslea district of Manhattan.