Woman in video of Prince Andrew at Jeffrey Epstein's house is daughter of ex-Australian prime minister

The daughter of a former Australian prime minister was drawn into the scandal surrounding the Duke of York as it was claimed that Jeffrey Epstein boasted about his friendship with the royal to his alleged victims.
Katherine Keating, 37, was identified as the mystery brunette seen waving goodbye to the Duke as she left Epstein's house in New York in 2010.
Meanwhile, three new alleged victims sued Epstein's estate for damages. One of them claimed Epstein "bragged" about his connection to the Duke, and "controlled" a series of powerful people, threatening them on the phone.
Hundreds of people connected to Epstein, and his friend Ghislaine Maxwell, through the New York social scene, are now facing questions over why they did not raise the alarm about the paedophile.
Ms Keating is the daughter of Paul Keating, the former Australian prime minister who gained notoriety in the UK in 1992 when he put his arm around the Queen. The breach of protocol led to him being dubbed the "Lizard of Oz."
His daughter is a former adviser to the New South Wales government and familiar face in New York society.
The video footage showed a young blonde woman leaving Epstein's mansion with him. She shivered in the cold, before going back inside. Later, Ms Keating could be seen departing as the Duke peered from behind the front door.
Paul Keating’s secretary said he was “aware" of the situation but would not be commenting.
Ms Keating is understood to be staying with her younger sister, Alexandra, in a secluded home in the Hollywood Hills in Los Angeles.
She has spent almost a decade in the US, in November taking up an executive role at Madonna’s record label, Maverick.
In the past she had been photographed with the Duke's daughter Eugenie, and with Miss Maxwell. In 2014 she conducted an interview with Miss Maxwell about ocean conservation for the Huffington Post.
There is no suggestion that Ms Keating was involved in any of the crimes committed by Epstein, nor any wrongdoing.
Ms Keating has previously been photographed with Misha Nonoo, the fashion designer believed to have set up Meghan Markle with Prince Harry, at a 2014 New York Fashion week event.
She currently lives in an apartment above an art gallery in the fashionable Cheslea district of Manhattan.
A neighbour said he had not seen Miss Keating for several days, adding "she travels a lot, she's not here much". "I don't really know her but she seems a nice person," he said.
Epstein, 66, was found dead in his cell earlier this month while awaiting trial on charges of sexually abusing underage girls.
In a string of new legal cases against his estate one woman, who was 17 at the time, claimed he raped her and would brag about his friendships with high-profile figures during her years with him.
Priscilla Doe, a pseudonym, was a 20-year-old aspiring dancer when she met Epstein.
"Jeffrey Epstein commonly bragged that Bill Clinton, Donald Trump, Prince Andrew, and the Sultan of Dubai were among his closest friends," her complaint said.
"These circumstances caused Plaintiff to believe that Jeffrey Epstein and his organisation was powerful enough to cause her serious harm if she did not strictly follow his and their demands."
She claimed Epstein forced her to give "sexual massages" to some of his friends but did not say who.
The woman also claimed to have overheard Epstein on the phone. Her impression was that Epstein "controlled very powerful and influential people, and that disobeying him would cause serious repercussions for the disobedient party."
Additional claims included that Miss Maxwell taught her how to perform sexual acts for Epstein, that she was forced to have sex with another man while Epstein choked her, that she had sex with Epstein while he was on "work release" from prison, and that he forced her to undergo surgery to remove moles on her body.
She claimed Epstein introduced her to the Sultan of Dubai and Woody Allen, neither of whom are accused of any wrongdoing.
Another complaint from an alleged victim, under the pseudonym Lisa Doe, who was a 17-year-old aspiring dancer when she met Epstein, said: "In implementing his scheme Jeffrey Epstein made it clear that there were many powerful people behind him.
"In fact, some of the most powerful people in the world were his best friends. He not only surrounded himself with these types of people, he also bragged about how he controlled them."
Epstein signed a will two days before taking his own life in jail.
He left his money in a trust, which could mean a long battle over his fortune as alleged victims seek damages. The estate was valued at more than $577 million (£475 million).
On Tuesday night it was alleged that Prince Andrew flew on a private jet with Jeffrey Epstein and Virginia Roberts.
In court papers, seen by The Sun, pilot David Rodgers, 66, said one trip saw Epstein, Prince Andrew and the then 17-year-old Ms Roberts travel to the US Virgin Islands.
She claims Prince Andrew had sex with her when she was a teenager. He has always strenuously denied it.
Buckingham Palace has branded the allegations "false and without any foundation", stating: "Any suggestion of impropriety with under-age minors" by the duke was "categorically untrue".
Ms Roberts' allegations were later struck from the court record. In releasing the court papers the Federal Appeals Court in New York noted that materials submitted to a court should not be understood as firm findings or "some sort of marker of reliability".