Woman videoed angrily smashing robot in Chinese hospital garners sympathy online

In a video widely circulating on social media, a Chinese woman can be seen destroying a robot at a hospital.

The footage, which was uploaded to Weibo on Sunday, shows the woman repeatedly beating the robot with a club at the lobby of the Affiliated Hospital of Xuzhou Medical University in Xuzhou, Jiangsu province, reported Jiangxi Morning News.

The woman, wearing a yellow coat, appears to angrily yell at the robot before hitting its monitor with her club. The staff at the reception desk can be seen backing away to take cover as the woman repeatedly points her club and shouts at people.

Throughout the video, she takes five swings at the robot, sending broken pieces flying and scattering across the floor.

Along with the hospital’s security department, the police are currently investigating the woman.

Although her motive is currently unclear, the hospital staff believe she is suffering from mental illness.

On Monday, the video of the woman was shared on Twitter by a user who noted the popularity of using robots in hospitals to make medical appointments in China.

“Because now in China's hospitals, make the doctor and all medical examination appointments are all done on the robots, very few nurses left to help the patients. Many find it a frustrating process,” the user tweeted.

Some Twitter users expressed sympathy for the woman.

“It's like you can almost feel her pain,” one person wrote.

"Human touch very important in healthcare,” another person tweeted.

“Elysium. Unbelievable. I feel so bad for people living through this and I’m sad this is what’s coming to other countries if people don’t wake up and realize this can happen to them,” another user said.