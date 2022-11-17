Woman videoed going on racist rant on train in Australia

12
Carl Samson
·3 min read

A woman has been filmed going on a racist tirade against Asian commuters on a Sydney light rail, calling one of them “Mr. Chinaman.”

The incident occurred on the Dulwich Hill Line, somewhere between the Pyrmont Bay and Convention stops near the International Convention Centre, according to News.com.au.

A two-minute video of the incident, which was first posted on Reddit by a user claiming to have been the one recording, begins with the woman accusing one of the passengers of “stalking and threatening” her.

“Do not f*ck with me!” the woman yells at the seated passenger. “How dare you? Get off!”

More from NextShark: Indian medical student refused to flee war-torn Ukraine without her Siberian husky puppy

The woman then turns her attention to the person filming the scene, calling them “Mr. Chinaman.”

“You too, Mr. Chinaman! Get off!” the woman screams, before citing an Australian billionaire. “You wanna follow me? You wanna talk to James Packer about it?”

The person behind the camera can be heard challenging the woman. In response, she tells them and others, “F*ck off! All of you! And I mean it.”

More from NextShark: Man in blackface mocking ‘The Little Mermaid’ identified as Indonesian star’s sibling

The woman then threatens to call the police and “the feds” if “anyone follows me ever again.”

“You think I’m scared?” she then asks the person filming. “Well, would you like me to talk about the tax and the real estate and what you’re not paying and what you’re doing here? Would you like me to tell everyone?”

The woman and the person filming continue to engage in more back-and-forth, with the former claiming that she actually knows the latter.

More from NextShark: 'The juice is Dynamite': Trader Joe’s Army employees go viral for BTS-themed marketing

“You idiots,” she tells others. “You trust this man and his company? I doubt it.”

The video ends with her gesturing to another passenger.

“Go back to the North Shore, by the way. You. ‘Cause I contacted you,” she tells them.

More from NextShark: Hong Kong student sentenced to 5 years in jail for sending pro-independence messages on Telegram

When asked by a commenter what started the confrontation, the poster explained: “Well, she first suddenly start to shout at an Indian Australian white-collar next to me (not recorded), and then start to bully another fellow South Asian passenger, then she found I am recording.”

The video has drawn mixed reactions. Some slammed the woman as racist, while others speculated that she has a mental illness or was under the influence of drugs.

“Say nothing, do nothing, and never make eye contact. Sympathise but don’t refocus Karen on you! Deploy EarPods and doom scroll,” one user wrote.

Another user commented, “She does seem mentally unstable, I mean I have yet to meet an intelligent or mentally stable racist.”

“Mental illness is so incredibly confronting,” another user noted.

“OH SHUT UP METHANY! AND GO TO BED,” another user demanded, while another one said, “So many apologists here for this Karen. It’s disgusting.”

 

Featured Image via Reddit

Recommended Stories

  • A sinkhole in West Virginia has grown so big that it's threatening to swallow the city's police department

    The sinkhole opened up in a West Virginia parking lot last year but recent heavy rainfall made it grow, leaving a building teetering on its edge.

  • Is this 11-year-old boy smarter than Stephen Hawking?

    An 11-year-old boy in the U.K. has beat Stephen Hawking’s purported Mensa IQ test score. Yusuf Shah, a student at Wigton Moor Primary School in Wigton Moor, Leeds, scored the highest possible Mensa test score for people under 18, automatically placing him in the top one percent of people with the highest IQ. The 11-year-old boy scored a 162, which is higher than the 160 score that Hawking is said to have achieved.

  • Waiter with disability at Korean BBQ restaurant in the Philippines inspires netizens

    A person with disability (PWD) working as a waiter at a Korean barbecue restaurant in the Philippines has gone viral on local media. Ericka Mae Maquidato Patalinghug took to Facebook to share her encounter with the waiter, Runiell Prince B. Waminal Jr., while she dined at the Romantic Baboy Unlimited Korean Grill with her family at the Limketkai Center in Cagayan de Oro on Nov. 11.

  • Rats observed bopping to the beat of Lady Gaga’s ‘Born This Way’ in Japanese study

    Rats move their bodies to the beat of catchy music just like people, Japanese researchers have found. The research team at the University of Tokyo arrived at the conclusion after observing how the rodents respond to music by Mozart, Queen and Lady Gaga. For the study, the scientists attached small sensors to rats to detect their movements while listening to music.

  • High-flying drag queen performance has netizens wondering 'how there are straight Filipinos'

    Thai drag queen Pangina Heals took to Twitter to praise Filipino drag performers after a two-day fundraising concert in Makati, Philippines, last week. Pangina, 34, who competed in “RuPaul’s Drag Race: UK vs the World” and is now a judge and co-host on "Drag Race Thailand,” is also an ambassador for Pulse Clinic, Interaksyon reported.

  • Brad Pitt and Ines de Ramon Have Been Dating a 'Few Months,' Says Source: He 'Is Really into Her'

    A source close to Ines de Ramon says she met Brad Pitt "through a mutual friend," while a source close to Pitt adds, "It's not an exclusive relationship"

  • Thai coconut industry fueled by 'rampant' monkey slave labor, investigation reveals

    People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) is calling for a worldwide boycott of Thai producers of coconut milk after it alleged that the industry has been engaging in a “rampant abuse” of monkey slave labor. In a press release on Monday, PETA particularly called out the food delivery service company HelloFresh for allegedly obtaining coconut milk from suppliers in Thailand that engage in the abusive practice. According to PETA, they conducted an eight-month investigation, from December 2021 to July 2022, into the nation’s coconut industry and found that monkeys are chained and forced “to spend long hours climbing tall trees and picking heavy coconuts.”

  • Journalist Andy Ngô loses criminal trial against Oregon journalist John Hacker

    Journalist Andy Ngô has lost the criminal trial against Portland, Oregon-based journalist John Hacker, who was acquitted of third-degree robbery charges following a dispute in May 2019. Ngô accused Hacker of pouring an unidentified liquid on his head before beating him and taking his phone at a 24 Hour Fitness in Northeast Portland. Hacker claimed he wanted to avoid being filmed by Ngô, according to OregonLive.

  • Kenneth Mejia makes history as first Asian American elected to citywide office in LA

    Kenneth Mejia has made history as the first Filipino American Los Angeles city controller and the first Asian American to assume citywide office. Mejia, a 32-year-old accountant and leftist community activist, declared victory over three-term councilmember Paul Koretz at the midterm elections on Nov. 8. Mejia held a 21-point lead over Koretz and captured 60.92 percent of the votes.

  • Photographer maintains he doesn't 'discriminate' after agent revealed he charges $100 more for plus-size models: 'My jaw just completely dropped'

    A New York City photographer is defending himself after a modeling agent and former model slammed him in a TikTok.

  • FTX victims are setting up GoFundMe fundraisers to try to get their money back: ‘It’s $10,000 completely gone’

    People using GoFundMe to try to recover lost funds may have little success because they're not 'perfect victims,' said one expert.

  • Japanese man sets off fireworks at Tokyo’s Shibuya Scramble Crossing

    A man in Japan was filmed setting off fireworks at Tokyo’s Shibuya Scramble Crossing, one of the busiest pedestrian crossings in the world. ﻿Tokyo’s Shibuya Scramble Crossing is considered one of the world’s busiest intersections, with as many as 3,000 people crossing at a time. A traffic enforcement officer can then be seen halting traffic before running toward the man.

  • GM Says EVs Will Be Profitable in 36 Months. Even Tesla Will Be Impressed.

    The old-line car company expects its North American electric-vehicle business to be “solidly profitable” within three years. GM also increased its guidance for free cash flow.

  • Buffalo mass shooter to plead guilty, victims' lawyers say

    The man who killed 10 people in a racist mass shooting at a Buffalo supermarket plans to plead guilty to all of the state charges against him, according to lawyers representing families of the victims. Payton Gendron, 19, is scheduled to appear in court Monday, according to court records. John Elmore, an attorney for the families of two of the 10 Black people who were killed in the shooting, said Gendron’s lawyers disclosed in recent weeks that he planned to plead guilty to all of the counts in the state indictment and waive his right to appeal.

  • Retired Asian captains sue NYPD over alleged promotion bias

    Four retired Asian police captains are suing the New York Police Department for discrimination when deciding to promote its officers. Lawyer John Scola, who represents the plaintiffs, aims to use a 2018 internal NYPD report that found that most of the police force’s top officials were not aware of why they were promoted — or passed over — in the first place. According to Scola, none of the retirees want to sue the NYPD but are doing so in hopes that their case will put an end to the problem and instigate change in the department, according to the New York Daily News.

  • Asian nations dominate ranking of countries with most international students at US universities

    Students from Asia ranked in the top 10 among the number of international students studying at universities in the U.S., according to the Institute of International Education’s (IIE) yearly Open Doors report. According to the report on international education exchange released earlier this week, the 2021-2022 school year saw nearly 948,000 international students from over 200 countries and territories studying at American universities. About 290,000 students from China studied in the U.S. this school year, an 8.6% decrease from the previous year but still enough to land the country the top spot at No. 1.

  • Judy Greer Is Done With Women Being Told to 'Just Get Over It' When It Comes to Perimenopause & Menopause

    Judy Greer is 47 years old — and she refuses to accept “not being listened to” as she enters that season of life where perimenopause and menopause are top priority health issues for women. However, the medical community often doesn’t receive enough supportive training to assist women through this stage of life — and that’s why […]

  • Chinese sailor's historic voyage across Arctic Ocean shows evidence of global warming

    Chinese artist-turned-sailor Captain Zhai Mo was given a hero’s welcome after returning to Shanghai from his nonstop 17-month voyage circumnavigating the Arctic Ocean, making him the first Chinese person to do so. Zhai, 54, was welcomed at an event organized by the Chinese government and the International Maritime Organization in Shanghai on Tuesday. Zhai embarked on his 500-day journey along with two crew members at a port in Shanghai on June 30, 2021.

  • Krispy Kreme agrees to pay $1.2m to settle pay violations

    Krispy Kreme will pay nearly $1.2 million in back wages and damages to workers to resolve overtime pay violations under a settlement announced Thursday by the U.S. Department of Labor. The payments will go to 516 workers in multiple locations for what the labor department described as “widespread and systematic” violations. According to a filing in U.S. District Court, Krispy Kreme hasn’t calculated overtime correctly for its assistant district managers for the last three years.

  • They call it 'The Hole': Ukrainians describe horrors of Kherson occupation

    Residents in Ukraine's southern city of Kherson call the two-storey police station "The Hole". Vitalii Serdiuk, a pensioner, said he was lucky to make it out alive. The green-roofed police building at No. 3, Energy Workers' Street, was the most notorious of several sites where, according to more than half a dozen locals in the recently recaptured city, people were interrogated and tortured during Russia's nine-month occupation.