Woman violently attacked while pushing stroller in Long Beach
Surveillance cameras captured the moment a woman was violently attacked while she was pushing a stroller in Long Beach.
Two stray dogs that have been attacking cars at a Houston car lot have been captured and could be adopted. And they have an excuse: cats.
In the months before the Pac-12 becomes another ghost of conferences past, its women’s basketball programs are poised to show why most were excited for the formation in the first place.
An expert breaks down what 'racial animus' means and explains the broader attack on diversity, equity and inclusion.
As a plus-size woman, I expected to get messages from trolls telling me I was unhealthy or would never find a partner. What I got was attention from men who didn't want to date me publicly.
CES 2024 will be here before we know it, taking over Las Vegas with throngs of crowds, booths full of products and a lot of companies making claims about how AI is improving their offerings. As noted in our CES preview, though the conference has had its ups and downs of late, it’s increasingly become an opportunity for startups to capture attention while all eyes are drawn to the bigger budget announcements from the likes of Samsung, Sony and Nvidia.
Jon Rahm left for LIV in the middle of Player of the Year voting. Did that have an impact on the results?
This top-seller is made of water-repellent fabric and has enough room to hold all your essentials.
Dawn Staley has another championship-caliber team on her hands, and it couldn't be more different than her previous title-grabbing squad.
Qualcomm is bringing an upgraded Snapdragon XR2+ Gen 2 chip for augmented reality and mixed reality devices to CES 2024. The company promises higher CPU and GPU clock speeds, which should provide a performance uptick for spatial computing tasks.
Autonomous delivery startup Nuro has struck a deal with safety-focused software company Foretellix to help with virtual testing of its automated driving system, in a bid to cut R&D costs while still pushing the technology forward. The partnership, which the companies are set to announce later Thursday, comes in the wake of a tumultuous stretch for Nuro. The delivery startup, once a buzzy darling of the AV industry that raised more than $2 billion from high-profile investors such as Baillie Gifford, Fidelity Management & Research Company and Google, has cut its workforce twice in the past 18 months, including a restructuring in May 2023 that saw Nuro shift away from planned commercial operations.
Coming soon to a Windows 11 PC near you: A dedicated keyboard key for Microsoft's Copilot AI.
The Lady Tigers notched a 159-18 win over the College of Biblical Studies.
Grab the kitchen essential recommended by 21,000+ Amazon shoppers — it even comes with a cut-resistant glove to keep you safe.
The Gamecocks' starting lineup looks different than this time last year, but Dawn Staley’s squad is still primed for a run to the NCAA championship game with one of the most complete rosters in the country.
The actor credits these products for bringing back her lovely locks.
It's the last day of 2023, a time of looking back before looking ahead, and these are the 20 most-read stories on Autoblog in the year gone by.
The Bills pass-rusher turned himself in to police on a felony domestic violence charge last month.
From mountain lions to a pizza delivery guy foiling a robbery attempt, cameras meant to protect post-pandemic purchases provided endless entertainment this year.
From the Alex Murdaugh double murder trial to an arrest in the Gilgo Beach murders, it was another shocking, twisting year for true crime.
NVIDIA is launching a graphics card specifically for the Chinese market to comply with US export rules. The GeForce RTX 4090D is a lower-powered version of the traditional 4090 GPU.