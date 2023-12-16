Woman visiting Las Vegas reported missing, friend arrested

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – A woman has been reported missing, and a woman identified as her friend was arrested.

Marayna Rodgers, 23, was last seen on Dec. 6, according to loved ones. Sakari Harnden, 19, faces a first-degree kidnapping charge in connection with the disappearance of Rodgers. As of Friday evening, she remained in a downtown Las Vegas jail on $500,000 bail.

Marayna Rodgers, 23, was last seen on Dec. 6, according to loved ones. (KLAS)

Loved ones told the 8 News Now Investigators that Rodgers had a good job as a medical assistant, and she would never leave her family back home in Washington state or abandon her dogs she had taken to Las Vegas.

A criminal complaint for the kidnapping charge Harnden faces stated she held or detained Rodgers against her will and without her consent for the purpose of killing her and/or inflicting bodily harm.

Las Vegas Justice Court Judge Diana Sullivan set Harnden’s bail at $500,000 on Dec. 14, according to court records. Conditions included high-level electronic monitoring. It also noted for the “State to notify the Court immediately if the alleged victim is located alive.”

In a separate case also in Las Vegas Justice Court, Harnden faces a theft charge. She is accused of stealing at least one Rolex.

Harnden declined an interview with the 8 News Now Investigators. She is represented by a public defender, records showed.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Las Vegas Metro Police at 702-828-3111.

Tips can be submitted anonymously through Crimestoppers at 702-385-5555.

Jasmine Lee, the CEO and founder of the Doc Ellis Foundation said that the foundation which advocates for missing and murdered people of color is looking into the missing persons case.

