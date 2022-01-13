Woman waiting for bus at Union Station in critical condition after attack

Nathan Solis
Los Angeles Union Station. (Los Angeles Times)

A woman is in critical condition after allegedly being attacked by a homeless man Thursday morning while she was waiting at a bus stop at downtown's Union Station, Los Angeles police said.

The victim, described as a woman in her late 60s or early 70s, was allegedly hit in an unprovoked attack by the suspect at a bus stop at E. Cesar Chavez Avenue and N. Vignes Street, said Officer Drake Madison.

Paramedics took the victim to a nearby hospital. KTLA-TV 5 news reports the victim is a nurse.

Los Angeles police said the suspect was detained and is being prepared for booking. They did not say what charges he faces.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.

