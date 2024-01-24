Woman waives hearing in alleged prisoner assault

Jan. 24—A female inmate at the Crawford County Correctional Facility will stand trial in Crawford County Court for allegedly assaulting two corrections officers at the county jail in Saegertown last month.

Pennsylvania State Police have charged Amanda Jean Morse, 38, of Meadville, with aggravated assault, aggravated harassment by prisoner and simple assault, and two summary counts of harassment.

On Monday, Morse waived her right to a preliminary hearing before Magisterial District Judge Lincoln Zilhaver and automatically was ordered held for trial on all counts.

Police allege Morse assaulted the two corrections officers around 7:30 a.m. Dec. 16, 2023.

Police allege Morse began acting up in her cell "yelling, threatening staff, making obscene sexual gestures, punching a light fixture and throwing soap all over the cell," according to the arrest affidavit.

Morse then began throwing water from the toilet around her cell and destroying her mattress, the affidavit said.

Officers had to use a stun gun burst to get Morse to comply, having her hands placed through a small opening in the door, a wicket, to be placed in handcuffs, the affidavit said.

After Morse was in handcuffs, officers opened the cell door, but Morse then kicked one of the officers in the leg. Morse continued to resist officers and spit on another officer while being placed in a restraint chair, the affidavit continued.

Morse remains jailed in lieu of $50,000 bond awaiting trial during the May term of county criminal court.

Morse had been at the county jail since May 3, 2023, when she was charged by Meadville Police Department. City police charged Morse with aggravated assault, simple assault, criminal mischief, possession of instruments of crime and a summary count of harassment for an alleged assault May 3, 2023.

She is being held in lieu of $50,000 bond in that case, which is scheduled to go to trial in county court in March.

Keith Gushard can be reached at (814) 724-6370 or by email at kgushard@meadvilletribune.com.