Woman wakes up to argument in apartment — then bullets rip through wall, TX cops say

A young man and woman are dead and two others injured after a shooting inside an apartment in San Antonio, Texas, according to police.

Police received a call from a resident at the complex at 427 Montrose, on San Antonio’s south side, around 6:30 a.m. on Jan. 2, Police Chief William McManus said.

The apartment complex at 427 Montrose.

Officers arrived to find a woman sitting outside an apartment building with a gunshot wound. Moments earlier, she awoke in bed to the sound of people arguing in another room, she told police. Then gunfire rang out, bullets ripped through the walls and a round struck her.

Inside the apartment, SAPD officers found a man and woman in their early 20s shot to death, McManus said.

Responding to a second 911 call, police found a man wounded by gunfire in another apartment across the street.

Investigators believe that man was involved in the shooting and ran from the apartment before officers arrived. He is currently in critical condition.

While both survivors of the shooting were “initially cooperative,” they have since stopped helping investigators, McManus said.

Police don’t yet know who the shooter is, or what exactly caused the argument to escalate out of control, but McManus said the incident appears “drug-related.”

Car of woman missing for 2 years found in Texas woods – with remains inside, cops say

Motel guest shot by stranger after act of kindness ‘wasn’t enough,’ Texas cops say

49-year-old officer shot, killed while responding to noise complaint, Illinois cops say

Crashed SUV in front yard leads police to teens killed in drug deal, Texas cops say