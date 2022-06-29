Woman wakes up to stranger attacking her in home, fights him off, Colorado cops say

A Colorado woman was woken up by a stranger who broke into her apartment and attacked her, police said in a news release.

The man broke into the woman’s apartment at around 8:20 a.m. local time on June 28, according to the Avon Police Department. He struck the woman, who was alone and asleep, police said in a Facebook post.

The woman “bravely fought him off,” and the man fled the apartment, police said. Officers and detectives from the Avon Police Department responded to the scene, as did deputies from the Eagle County Sheriff’s Office, the release said. Officials are now asking for the public’s help in finding the suspect.

Police reminded the community to lock their doors and windows to prevent similar incidents in the future.

“This type of event does not happen frequently, but they do occur,” the department said.

Avon is about 106 miles west of Denver.

