Woman on a walk is struck by SUV in man’s attempt to sexually assault her, feds say

An Illinois man has pleaded guilty to attempted kidnapping after officials say he tried incapacitating a woman with his SUV so he could “drive her out of town to sexually assault her.”

Paul Theesfield, 37, of Roberts, faces up to 20 years in prison and a $250,000 fine, according to a July 7 news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Central District of Illinois.

Authorities say Theesfield admitted he tried to kidnap the woman in Gibson City the afternoon of Dec. 5, 2020.

While she was walking in a neighborhood, prosecutors say the man drove past her several times in his red SUV.

He then hit her from behind, according to the news release.

Theesfield’s defense attorney did not immediately respond to a request for comment from McClatchy News on July 8.

After striking the victim, prosecutors say he got out of his vehicle and approached her. She screamed when she recognized him, prompting the man to drive home to Roberts, about 15 miles away.

Authorities did not say how the woman knew him.

A Ford County deputy later found the man and his SUV at home, according to the news release.

“After initially telling authorities he accidentally struck the woman, Theesfield admitted his kidnapping plan and was arrested,” authorities said. “The Ford County Sheriff later seized handcuffs, wire rope chokers, zip ties, duct tape, an electric cattle prod, and other items from the Roberts Water House, where Theesfield was employed.”

Theesfield is in custody awaiting sentencing, which is set for Nov. 14.

Roberts is about 100 miles southwest of Chicago.

