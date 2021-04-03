Woman walking dog abducted at gunpoint in Denton, police say; victim escaped from SUV

Emerson Clarridge
·1 min read

A man driving a sport utility vehicle late Saturday morning in south Denton showed a gun to a woman walking her dog and told her to get inside the vehicle, police said.

She did, but got out after a short distance after the abduction about 11:45 a.m. in the 2000 block of Del Mar Court. The woman was not injured, Denton police said.

The suspect drove away and was not found.

In Corinth 15 minutes earlier, a female victim reported to police a similar incident. Police had not confirmed a connection between the two crimes, but said it was possible the same suspect was involved.

Denton police asked for the public’s help in identifying the suspect and vehicle.

The victim in Denton described the suspect as a Black man, possibly in his 20s, with short hair and a dark mask. The vehicle is a silver or light blue older SUV with a dark interior. Police released photos of the vehicle.

If someone sees a suspicious person in a vehicle matching the description, call 911, police said. If someone recognizes the vehicle and believes he or she knows the suspect, call 940-349-7812.

