Woman walking in Grapevine traffic lane killed when driver accidentally crashes into her

A woman who police said was walking in the middle of traffic on North State Highway 121 was killed Tuesday when a driver accidentally hit her in Grapevine.

Grapevine police said they received multiple calls around 11 p.m. Tuesday from people saying they saw a person walking in a lane of traffic near the 500 block of SH-121. Police said in a news release that officers arrived within five minutes of the first call, but that was after the woman was hit by a vehicle.

The woman was dead on the scene when police arrived, according to the release. The driver who hit her stopped and talked with investigators, and no charges have been filed.

The Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office will release the woman’s name pending notification of next of kin.

Another driver crashed into a fire truck around 1 a.m. Wednesday in the same area. No one was injured in that accident. The fire truck was being used to block the roadway as investigators looked into the accident that killed the woman. The driver of the vehicle who hit the fire truck was arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated.