Woman walking her dog attacked by men on bicycles on popular trail in Newton County

Covington police said a woman walking her dog on a popular trail Monday night was attacked by

two men who tried to sexually assault her.

“She attempted to turn away and run. They continued to attack her and assault her, and she began to fight back,” said Covington investigative officer Aaron Malcolm.

The woman told police her assailants hit her with a flashlight and ripped her clothes while trying to take them off.

“She did have several lacerations. She was able to fend them off and alert people in the area,” Malcolm said.

A witness told police the men raced away on bicycles.

A K-9 attempted to track the suspects but was unsuccessful. Detectives recovered a necklace that the suspects stole from the victim.

Others who use the trail told Channel 2′s Tom Regan that they were shaken by the attack.

“That’s really surprising. It’s really scary. I would definitely think twice about walking at night,” said Madison Longchamp.

Detectives are contacting homeowners and businesses in the area about possible security camera video that may help identify the men behind the attack.

