Woman walking her dog finds man shot to death inside car at DeKalb park

Police are investigating after a man was found shot to death inside a car at a DeKalb County park.

Detectives confirmed to Gehlbach that a woman walking her dog at the park found the body Friday morning. The man’s body was in the driver’s seat of a car with both doors open.

Police found several shell casings at the scene. It is unclear what time the shooting occurred.

Investigators have not released the victim’s name.

