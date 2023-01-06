Woman walking her dog finds man shot to death inside car at DeKalb park

WSBTV.com News Staff
Police are investigating after a man was found shot to death inside a car at a DeKalb County park.

Channel 2′s Steve Gehlbach is at the scene at Shoal Creek Park.

Detectives confirmed to Gehlbach that a woman walking her dog at the park found the body Friday morning. The man’s body was in the driver’s seat of a car with both doors open.

Police found several shell casings at the scene. It is unclear what time the shooting occurred.

Investigators have not released the victim’s name.

This is a developing story. We’ll bring you the latest LIVE on Channel 2 Action News at Noon.

