Woman walking her dog gets prison for heroin-related offense

Nov. 3—EAU CLAIRE — A Chippewa Falls woman who was arrested while out walking her dog will spend four years in prison for a heroin-related offense.

The woman was also wanted for outstanding warrants, police said.

Taylor N. Lapham, 26, 520 Maple St., pleaded no contest recently in Eau Claire County Court to a felony count of heroin delivery and a misdemeanor count of carrying a concealed knife.

A felony count of possession of heroin with intent to deliver and a misdemeanor count of possession of drug paraphernalia were dismissed but considered at sentencing by Judge Emily Long.

Lapham was ordered to spend five years on extended supervision following her release from prison.

As conditions of supervision, Lapham must maintain absolute sobriety and have no contact with known drug dealers or users.

Long also fined Lapham $961.

According to the criminal complaint:

An Eau Claire police officer on routine patrol on June 18 noticed a woman walking a dog near Whipple and Cameron streets, and recognized her as Lapham.

The officer conducted a records check and discovered Lapham had several outstanding arrest warrants.

The officer then noticed that Lapham picked up her dog and was walking faster.

The officer then stopped Lapham and she asked if she had done something wrong. The officer told her she would be arrested for several warrants.

Based on the officer's advice, Lapham called someone to pick up the dog. When she handed the dog off to a man, she tried handing him a pouch.

The officer took the pouch, which had several small plastic bags containing heroin.

Lapham told the officer there were additional illegal drugs inside her fanny pack.

A search of all of Lapham's belongings netted additional plastic bags with heroin, a digital scale, used syringe, a pocket knife, several pink pills, a phone and cash.

Lapham told the officer she was unwilling to answer questions regarding her drug use and suspected drug delivery activities.

Lapham is being prosecuted as a repeat offender. She was convicted of a felony count of bail jumping in September 2020 in Eau Claire County.