Woman walking in the middle of street hit, seriously injured in Fort Worth, police say

A woman who was walking on a roadway was seriously injured early Monday after she was struck by a vehicle, Fort Worth police said.

Th woman driver stopped after the accident.

Fort Worth police responded to the accident shortly after 1:30 a.m. Monday in the 3200 block of Alta Mere Drive.

A vehicle was southbound in the middle lane of Alta Mere Drive when the car hit the woman who was walking in the middle of the street, police said.

Fort Worth police noted that the area was unlit and the victim was wearing dark clothing.

The victim was in stable condition when she was taken to John Peter Smith Hospital.