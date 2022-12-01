Woman walking into post office dies when driver crashes into building, Texas cops say

A woman was run over and killed when a driver crashed into a post office, Texas police say.

The fatal crash happened around 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 30, at a post office in Houston, police said.

Authorities believe that an “elderly woman” accidentally drove into the post office when she pressed her foot on the gas instead of the brakes, Houston Police Commander Reece Hardy said in a press briefing streamed by KRIV.

A woman was walking into the building when she was struck by the SUV, Hardy said.

As the SUV came to a rest at the back of the post office, the woman was pinned underneath, police said. She died of her injuries.

Hardy said the incident appears to be a “tragic accident,” but investigators are making sure intoxication did not play a role in the crash. No one has been charged as of Wednesday.

Harris County leads the country in vehicle deaths, said Sean Teare with the Harris County District Attorney’s Office.

“Cars are deadly weapons, even when they were not intended to be such,” Teare said. “They are thousands and thousands of pounds of metal that can get up to very high velocities. When you mix humans with that, tragic things occur.”