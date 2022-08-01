Woman wanted for attempted homicide arrested after crash on Fort Duquesne Bridge

An overnight crash on the Fort Duquesne Bridge led police to a woman whom they had been looking for more than a year.

The crash happened around 12:30 a.m. Monday on the lower deck of the bridge near the bend coming from Route 65.

According to state police, troopers found 33-year-old Ronika Carter at the scene.

They said she provided a fake name, but troopers were able to identify and arrest her.

Authorities said she had multiple warrants out for her arrest, including one for attempted homicide.

Court documents show Carter is accused of shooting a man in the chest last June. That happened along Second Avenue in Hazelwood.

Carter’s criminal history also shows multiple weapons charges.

Pennsylvania State Police said it had barred her from carrying a gun, but during her arrest Monday, troopers found a handgun in her car.

PSP is leading this investigation, but Pittsburgh police said one person was taken to the hospital following the crash. It’s unclear if that person was Carter or someone else.

Their condition is unknown.

