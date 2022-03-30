Woman wanted in Brooklyn subway slashing surrenders to cops

A knife-wielding woman wanted in an unprovoked slashing attack on a Brooklyn subway passenger surrendered to police Tuesday.

Shailyn Souffrant, 22, of Bath Beach, is accused of slicing a 33-year-old woman on both sides of her face as she rode a southbound D train near the Stillwell Avenue – Coney Island stop on March 16.

She fled, and police released surveillance photos at the subway stop’s turnstiles about a week later.

Souffrant, who was charged with assault, awaits arraignment in Brooklyn criminal court.