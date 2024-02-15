Woman wanted in connection to Augusta shooting, considered 'armed and dangerous'

Authorities say Lashawnda Nicole Sessoms, 33, should be considered "armed and dangerous."

A 33-year-old woman is wanted in connection to a shooting Thursday on the 2400 block of Madrid Drive in Augusta.

Lashawnda Nicole Sessoms, 33, is a 5-foot-1 Black woman with short, blue hair, according to a news release from the Richmond County Sheriff's Office.

Authorities said she should be considered armed and dangerous, according to the release.

Anyone who comes in contact with Sessoms or has any information as to her whereabouts is asked to contact Inv. Terence Miller or any on call investigator at the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office at 706-821-1453 or 706-821-1020.

This article originally appeared on Augusta Chronicle: Woman wanted after Augusta shooting Thursday