Woman wanted in connection to Jackson County hotel room death arrested, sheriff says

A woman who was wanted for questioning in connection to the death of a man whose body was found in a St. Martin hotel room was arrested on Wednesday, according to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Department.

Mary Ann Slaughter, 39, who is also known as Mary Saldana, was arrested by the 12th Circuit Court Metro Narcotics Task Force at around 3 p.m. after a warrant was issued for her arrest on Tuesday. She is currently being held at the Forrest County jail.

Slaughter was wanted for questioning in connection to the suspicious death of Cody O’Neal, 32, of Vancleave. O’Neal’s body was found at a Red Roof Inn in St. Martin on Monday with only his shoes. His silver 2017 GMC Sierra Z71 pickup truck and other personal belongings were missing from the hotel.

Slaughter has been charged with motor vehicle theft after allegedly taking the truck from the hotel. The truck was recovered during the arrest.

Jackson County Coroner Bruce Lynd Jr. previously told the Sun Herald he suspects O’Neal died of a drug overdose, but a toxicology report will confirm his cause of death.

“Toxicology reports usually take about eight to 10 weeks,” he said.

The warrant for Slaughter’s arrest had been issued after the Sheriff’s department asked the public for help identifying her and O’Neal’s mother posted a plea on Facebook asking for her son’s personal belongings to be returned.

Slaughter is currently waiting to be transported to Jackson County for a court hearing.

Interim Sheriff John Ledbetter says more arrests in connection with the case are possible.