Woman wanted after helping carjack a man in Memphis, police say

Memphis Police are looking for a woman who they said helped carjack a man in southwest Memphis.

According to Memphis Police, Tabitha Mofatt was in the car with a man near Old Horna Lake Road and Peebles Raod on March 27 when another man, armed with a gun, pulled up on a motorcycle.

The gunman fired a shot at the man driving and ordered him to get out of his 2002 Chevrolet Tahoe.

As the man got out, the gunman took his cell phone, police said.

Then, according to police, Mofatt took off in the man’s car, followed by the gunman on a motorcycle.

Police said they have since found the stolen Tahoe, but are still looking for Mofatt and the gunman on the motorcycle.

If you have any information about where Mofatt or the gunman may be, Memphis Police urge you to call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.

Any information that leads to an arrest, in this case, could be worth up to $2,000.

Mofatt is wanted for carjacking, employment of a firearm during the commission of a dangerous felony and aggravated assault.





