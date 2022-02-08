Woman wanted for Indiana escape nabbed

Feb. 7—An Indiana pair — the woman wanted for escape — are back in custody after Crossville police arrested the pair in a local business Jan. 24.

Katelin Marie Dupree, 23, S. Bell St., Kokomo, IN, is charged with being a fugitive from justice from Howard County, IN.

A man identified by police as a boyfriend, Tom Grant Brannock, 34, S. Bell St., Kokomo, IN, is charged in Cumberland County with being an accessory after the fact. He may also be facing a charge with assisting Dupree in Howard County, IN.

Crossville Police on Jan. 24 were contacted by a member of an Indiana task force searching for Dupree.

The agent told Crossville Police Det. Jonathon Tollett that Dupree and her boyfriend's cellphones were signaling use near an address in the city.

Tollett and Det. Koby Wilson traveled to Rural King in Cumberland Square where they were able to locate and identify the couple and take them into custody without incident.

Indiana authorities were then notified of the arrest so they could make arrangements to begin the extradition process.

