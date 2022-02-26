Woman wanted for 'Jack-in-the-Box' slaying fights extradition to U.S.

STASBOURG, Italy — Beverly McCallum, the woman authorities believe to be the main culprit behind the brutal 2002 murder of then-husband Robert Caraballo, appeared before the European Court of Human Rights this week to fight her extradition from Italy to the U.S. to face murder charges.

Caraballo's body was discovered burned beyond recognition in a metal locker in the woods near an Ottawa County blueberry farm.

Ottawa County Sheriff's Office detectives who worked the case for more than a decade without knowing the victim's identity nicknamed the victim "Jack" and a Hope College professor and his students produced a 2005 documentary about the murder called "Jack in the Box" that led to a tip from a family member and the identification of the body.

Robert Caraballo

Caraballo was bludgeoned and suffocated in Charlotte, Mich., and his body was taken to Ottawa County and burned in the field.

Caraballo's wife, McCallum, was living in Pakistan when Eaton County prosecutors filed murder charges against her, her daughter Dineane Ducharme, and acquaintance Christopher McMillan. McMillan and Ducharme have each been convicted of murder for their roles in Caraballo's death.

More: Woman sentenced for role in long-unsolved 'Jack-in-the-Box' murder

More: Police announce charges in 2002 'Jack-in-the-Box' murder

More: Testimony reveals details in 2002 cold case murder

McCallum was arrested in Rome, Italy, in February 2020 on an Interpol warrant. The Italian government granted an extradition request from the U.S., but McCallum has fought the extradition in court.

Her lawyer claims she faces an "inhumane" sentence of life without the possibility of parole, Michigan's penalty for first-degree murder, if she is returned to the state.

Last year, after McCallum fought extradition, Eaton County prosecutors agreed to commit to a second-degree murder charge, which allows for the possibility of a shorter sentence and the opportunity for parole.

Story continues

Arguing before the European Court of Human Rights this week, McCallum's lawyer said the Eaton County authorities' promise not to charge McCallum with first-degree murder was not a legally binding commitment, while representatives for the Italian government argued the case was moot because of the U.S. promise to lower the charge to second-degree murder.

The court will rule on McCallum's extradition at a later date.

— Contact reporter Carolyn Muyskens at cmuyskens@hollandsentinel.com and follow her on Twitter at @cjmuyskens.

This article originally appeared on The Holland Sentinel: Accused 'Jack-in-the-Box' killer fights extradition