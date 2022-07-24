Woman wanted for launching brick at Newnan home while residents slept

The Newnan Police Department is looking for a suspect who threw a brick at a home.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The incident occurred in the Highland Park subdivision on Bryce Creek Drive on Tuesday night between 1:30 a.m. and 2 a.m.

Officials released surveillance photos of the suspect throwing a brick through the window of a home, while the residents were sleeping.

The department said they wish to talk to her about her actions, and why she wanted to do something like that.

TRENDING STORIES:

The suspect is believed to be a girl, in her mid-to-late teens. She is between 5 feet, 3 inches and 5 feet, 8 inches tall, weighing between 120 and 150 pounds.

Authorities believe she came and left in a small, dark-colored SUV.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Anyone who can identify the suspect is asked to contact Det. Steve McCook.

IN OTHER NEWS:



