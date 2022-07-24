Woman wanted for launching brick at Newnan home while residents slept
The Newnan Police Department is looking for a suspect who threw a brick at a home.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
The incident occurred in the Highland Park subdivision on Bryce Creek Drive on Tuesday night between 1:30 a.m. and 2 a.m.
Officials released surveillance photos of the suspect throwing a brick through the window of a home, while the residents were sleeping.
The department said they wish to talk to her about her actions, and why she wanted to do something like that.
TRENDING STORIES:
U.S. Marshal shot at Fayette County mobile home park, GBI investigating
6 stable, 2 in critical condition after drive-by shooting in Atlanta, police say
14-year-old arrested, another on the run in connection with Pike County shooting that killed teen
The suspect is believed to be a girl, in her mid-to-late teens. She is between 5 feet, 3 inches and 5 feet, 8 inches tall, weighing between 120 and 150 pounds.
Authorities believe she came and left in a small, dark-colored SUV.
[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
Anyone who can identify the suspect is asked to contact Det. Steve McCook.
IN OTHER NEWS: