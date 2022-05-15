Woman wanted for murder in Manchester, NH arrested in Boston

A woman wanted for the death of a Manchester man was arrested in Boston on Saturday, according to the New Hampshire Attorney General’s Office and Manchester Police Department.

Stephanie Beard, 34, is charged with second-degree murder for causing the death of John Glennon, 71, who was found stabbed to death inside his home Friday morning, and theft by unauthorized taking for stealing Glennon’s car, a silver Subaru Impreza, according to investigators.

Investigators determined that the cause of Mr. Glennon’s death was multiple sharp force injuries after conducting an autopsy.

An arrest warrant was issued for Beard on Friday and the Boston Police Department arrested her on Saturday. Beard has been charged with being a Fugitive from Justice in Massachusetts and will be arraigned on Monday in the Boston Municipal Court.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW