Woman wanted in North Huntingdon fortune telling scheme taken into custody in Florida

A woman facing charges for allegedly running a fake fortune telling scheme in North Huntingdon Township has been taken into custody.

Alexis Candy Mitchell, aka “Psychic Novena,” was taken into custody Monday night at a residence in Delray Beach, Florida, according to the Westmoreland County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies with the Westmoreland County Sheriff’s Fugitive Apprehension Unit were tracking her location, according to the sheriff’s office, after she allegedly took more than $10,000 from a man in a fortune telling scheme.

A victim told police that the alleged fraud happened in September 2022, when he sought a psychic reader for spiritual help and found “Psychic Novena.”

According to police, he paid the alleged psychic multiple times through money transferring apps like Venmo, Zelle, Cash App and Square through August 2022.

In addition to her most recent charges, Mitchell was also wanted on an outstanding warrant for failing to appear for court from charges in 2019. In that case, Mitchell is facing charges of felony identity theft, forgery and fortune telling.

She was taken to detention center and will be extradited back to Pennsylvania, according to the sheriff’s office.

