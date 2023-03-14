Woman wanted in North Huntingdon fortune-telling scheme arrested in Florida

Mar. 14—A woman accused by North Huntingdon police in a fortune-telling scheme was taken into custody late Monday in Florida.

Alexis Candy Mitchell, 29, is being held at a Palm Beach County detention center awaiting extradition to Pennsylvania, according to jail records.

Westmoreland County sheriff's deputies said they contacted authorities in Delray Beach, Fla. for help in arresting Mitchell on warrants after tracking her about 1,200 miles away. She was found at a home there, deputies said.

Police in Westmoreland County have been looking for her since filing theft by deception and fortune telling charges in late February. Her last known address was in Monroeville, but authorities said she had addresses in Texas, Florida, California and Nevada.

Mitchell is accused of taking more than $10,000 from a North Huntingdon man who reported in September that he sought out a psychic reading for spiritual help. He enlisted the services of "Psychic Novena," according to investigators.

During August, he made several payments through various electronic means totaling more than $10,000.

When Mitchell is returned to Pennsylvania, she will face court action in a second set of charges in a 2019 case. An Irwin woman reported to authorities that she paid Mitchell — then doing business as "Psychic Novena Saint" — $100 for a crystal ball reading, $500 for a spiritual kit and $125 for a cleansing healing ritual to eliminate evil casts an acquaintance had put on her, according to court papers.

Mitchell claimed the woman needed a $3,800 spiritual cleansing of all her possessions and is accused of using the woman's identity in an unsuccessful attempt to apply for financing to purchase $3,300 worth of furniture, police said.

She had been free on unsecured bail in that case and failed to show up for scheduled hearings, according to court records.

Renatta Signorini is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Renatta by email at rsignorini@triblive.com or via Twitter .