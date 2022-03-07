Woman wanted as person of interest in homicide was spotted at a Fresno bar, cops say

A Tulare woman who investigators say is a person of interest in a homicide investigation was spotted at a Fresno bar Sunday night, according to the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office.

The 2001 GMC Yukon belonging to 52-year-old Pennie Marie Ince was found in a parking lot on Cedar and Shields avenues Sunday evening, the sheriff’s office said in a news release.

Deputies said Ince left through a back door at the Next Bar when police arrived Sunday, and she is believed to be in Fresno, according to the news release.

Ince was being sought by law enforcement after a call for a welfare check at about 5 p.m. led officers to the body of 65-year-old Randal Waine Ince at a home in Tulare, detectives said in the news release.

No one else was injured at the Tulare home on Road 130 north of Avenue 224, deputies said.

Ince, aka Pennie Marie Henson, of Tulare has been identified as a person of interest in the killing, deputies said.

Pennie Marie Ince , 52, was seen at the Next Bar at Shields and Cedar avenues on Sunday, March 6, 2022, according to the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office.

She is described as 5-foot-4 and 125 pounds with brown hair and hazel eyes.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts can call the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office at 559-733-6218.

