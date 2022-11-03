Woman wanted in robbery, assault at Memphis phone store, police say

A woman is wanted after she assaulted and pepper-sprayed a cashier who rejected her counterfeit money during a store robbery Wednesday afternoon, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD).

Police said that the woman tried to use the fake cash a Cricket phone store on Winchester Road.

When the cashier refused to accept the money, the woman walked behind the counter, hit the cashier in the face and used pepper spray on her, police said.

The woman then took all the money from the cash register and left on foot, police said.

Police said they believe that the robber did not have a car while she fled.

Police described the robber between 30-35 years old, 5-foot-7 and about 200 pounds. She was wearing a gray hoodie and a light-colored crossbody purse, blue jeans and light blue Croc shoes at the time of the robbery, police said.

Anyone with information about the woman’s whereabouts is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 528-CASH and may be eligible for up to a $2,000 reward.

Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

Trending stories: