Woman wanted for setting fire to Pride flag outside NYC restaurant

Surveillance video captured a woman setting fire to a Pride flag outside a New York City restaurant (Jam Press Vid/@NYPDnews)

A police hunt is underway for a woman who was filmed setting fire to a Pride flag outside a New York City restaurant.

Surveillance video captured the woman’s inflammatory stunt outside The Little Prince in Manhattan on 20 February, Jam Press reports.

Just after 1.30am, the woman was seen jumping out of a white vehicle and running up to the “Make America Gay Again” flag hanging by the French eatery’s entrance.

The New York Police Department released the video on Twitter and asked for the public’s help in identifying and locating the woman.

She is wanted for arson and the case is being treated as a hate crime.

🚨WANTED for ARSON: On 2/20 at 1:35AM at 199 Prince St in Manhattan, a white SUV pulled over & an unknown individual exited & approached the establishment. The individual proceeded to ignite a fire to a gay pride flag hanging in front. Any info? DM @NYPDTips, or call 800-577-TIPS pic.twitter.com/VBKmQVRSmL — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) February 21, 2023

Many locals have encouraged police she should be easy to find, in part because of her striking red hair and the clarity of the surveillance video.

“It should be pretty easy to find her that is a perfect photo,” Cynthia Perry said.

Surveillance video from The Little Prince restaurant captured a clear image of the suspect’s face (Jam Press Vid/@NYPDnews)

“It is a hate crime, and I am sure if it was ANY flag it would be reported,” Deirdre Nickel added.

“I’m sure if it were an American flag you’d be up in arms wouldn’t you?

“I don’t appreciate anyone’s property being set on fire.”

Anyone with information about the woman is encouraged to call 800-577-TIPS.