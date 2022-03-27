Woman wanted for stealing car keys, credit cards from gym lockers

Lynnwood police are searching for a woman wanted for breaking into gym lockers for keys to steal cars from the parking lot, according to the Lynnwood Police Department.

On March 16, Lynnwood police responded to a report of a locker break-in at the 24-Hour Fitness near the Alderwood Mall.

When officers arrived, they learned of a potential suspect, based on check-in times and surveillance video of a woman stealing the person’s car.

The woman used the person’s stolen credit cards immediately at the mall for purchases totaling nearly $800.

Officers were told the woman recently changed her name on her gym account.

According to Lynnwood police, both names are associated with warrants.

The Northgate 24-Hour Fitness location recently reported a similar crime the week before, involving the same woman.

The stolen car in the Lynnwood case was recovered in Seattle the next day.

Lynnwood police are still working to make an arrest.