Woman wanted for striking employee after an argument at restaurant on Elvis Presley, MPD says

The Memphis Police Department is searching for a woman after she allegedly struck an employee at Dodge’s Chicken.

Police said it happened at the restaurant on 3923 Elvis Presley Boulevard around 9:37 p.m. on Sept. 25.

MPD said the woman struck the victim after an argument.

According to police, she pushed the cash register onto the floor, damaging it, and threatened to shoot another employee before she left.

This is an ongoing investigation. Police said an arrest has not been made.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-2274 (CASH)

