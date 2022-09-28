Woman wanted for string of fires in southwest Memphis in custody, MFD said

Memphis Police Department and arson investigators arrested a woman who allegedly set eight fires in southwest Memphis.

Memphis Fire Department said Catilena "DC" Collier, also known as Delina, is charged with eight counts of arson but court documents currently show one count of felony arson. She was picked up Monday night.

Collier, 22, supposedly set fire to eight vacant buildings in southwest Memphis, near Urbana Road and Longcrest Road, beginning June 25 until Sept. 20, according to the court documents.

The fire department said six of those fires took place days apart.

The fires began on June 25, but MFD did not connect another fire until one on Aug. 3. A fire happened Aug. 4, which was also linked to the previous ones. On Sept. 6, two other fires were reported followed by others on Sept. 15 and 16. The most recent burning happened on Sept. 20.

A witness said Collier described the fires to her and "there were evil spirits in the houses she set on fire," according to court documents.

Collier is held at the Shelby County Jail with a bond of $5,000. Her next court date is Oct. 5, according to court documents.

Dima Amro covers the suburbs for The Commercial Appeal and can be reached at Dima.Amro@commercialappeal.com or on Twitter @AmroDima.

This article originally appeared on Memphis Commercial Appeal: Alleged arsonist wanted for eight southwest Memphis fires in custody