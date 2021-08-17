Woman wants court to be held responsible for mask damage

Breanna Edelstein, The Eagle-Tribune, North Andover, Mass.
·2 min read

Aug. 17—PLAISTOW — An Exeter woman arrested after a dispute about mask-wearing at a Timberlane Regional School Board meeting wants the court system to take responsibility for any harm done to her if she's required to wear one when she attends her arraignment Sept. 7, and at any other hearings at 10th Circuit Court in Salem.

Kathleen Bossi, 57, was arrested May 20 after she and a group of parents showed up to the Performing Arts Center inside Timberlane Regional High School to address the School Board about the district's mask mandate.

Police complaints say Bossi, alone in being arrested, refused to comply with Plaistow police Sgt. Alec Porter, who ordered her not to enter the space without a mask on. She also is accused of pushing past the officer.

Records show that she now faces misdemeanor charges of disorderly conduct and criminal trespass.

Representing herself rather than hiring an attorney, Bossi wrote in court documents that she has certain rights. Those rights include the use of her body, what she wears, what she eats, what she believes, where she travels, and her identifying information — especially the manner in which she cares for her own health and wellness, she states.

A judge has yet to address the filing, but an outcome in Bossi's favor would entitle her family to at least $100 million if she dies as a result of wearing a mask or suffers any type of temporary or permanent disability.

She reasons that the court should "indemnify her and take responsibility for medical intervention, including wearing a mask." She says the court has not seen her medical history or examined her and therefore is not entitled to require her to mask up for her days in court.

Included in Bossi's case file is a request for reasonable modifications under the Americans with Disabilities Act. The paperwork explains that at her arraignment, Bossi will require real-time text transcription and other requests to be discussed privately with a courthouse coordinator.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Amouranth: Top female gamer on Twitch has home set on fire in suspected arson attack

    Most-watched female streamer says she often experiences harassment, including last year when someone ‘tried to shoot fireworks at my house under the guise of July 4th festivities’

  • U.S. Democrats ride trains, buses to spotlight spending push

    U.S. Democrats are riding buses and trains and holding roundtable discussions this summer as they make the case that a government spending blitz backed by President Joe Biden is improving voters' lives ahead of 2022 congressional elections. In New Jersey last week, Representative Tom Malinowski rode a train with Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg to highlight the benefits of a $1 trillion infrastructure package that he said would upgrade train service, roads and bridges and water pipes in the state. "There's not a town among the 75 towns I represent that won't benefit in some way," Malinowski said at a news conference in the town of Westfield, a New York City suburb.

  • Push from Aaron Rodgers and others to bring back Clay Matthews isn’t a joke

    Some dismissed the social-media effort by Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers, receiver Randall Cobb, and tackle David Bakhtiari to bring back linebacker Clay Matthews as a joke, or more specifically as a precursor to a one-day retirement contract. It’s not. Per a league source, there has been no conversation regarding a one-day, walk-away deal between the [more]

  • Historic American church set to integrate its slavery ties

    The great contradiction of Boston's Old North Church is that a site pivotal to the freedom of the nation is the same place where slave owners and traders once worshiped. Now, with a $75,000 grant from the National Endowment for the Humanities announced Tuesday, the foundation responsible for the preservation of the church campus and the visitor experience plans to overhaul its educational programming to better reconcile and integrate those ties to slavery. “We'll be able to address what I call the paradox of the Old North Church,” said Nikki Stewart, executive director of the Old North Foundation, which is distinct from the active Episcopal congregation that still uses the site for religious services.

  • In Texas, local school officials stick with mask mandate, despite court setback

    The latest manifestation of the political divide over how to beat back the coronavirus comes as the Delta variant is leading a spike in new cases, including among children. Texas' highest court on Sunday voided two temporary lower court orders that had permitted counties that are home to Dallas and San Antonio, the state's most populous cities after Houston, to require masks in schools.

  • Paralympian Patrick Flanagan 'gutted' to find wheelchair 'completely broken' at Heathrow

    Patrick Flanagan tweeted, "I'm gutted to have to start our my Paralympic journey like this" after his wheelchair was damaged on his way to Tokyo.

  • Humble mom kills estranged husband during attack, deputies say

    Sheriff Ed Gonzalez says a woman and her three kids were headed to their first day of school when they say her estranged husband showed up.

  • Trial blocked by police data loss; murder suspect released

    A murder suspect was released from jail Monday after his trial was postponed when Dallas police revealed they had lost a massive amount of criminal data. A masked Jonathan Pitts wore an ankle monitor Monday as he walked from the Frank Crowley Courts Building adjoining Dallas County’s main jail, The Dallas Morning News reported. Prosecutors told state District Judge Ernie White on Thursday that they needed more time to work with police to audit the materials in Pitts’ case to determine if anything was lost.

  • EU ministers to weigh Afghan security, migrant challenges

    European Union foreign ministers are holding emergency talks Tuesday to weigh the security implications of the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan amid concern that widespread fear of hardline Islamist rule will provoke an exodus of people from the conflict-ravaged country. French President Emmanuel Macron said Monday that France, Germany and other European partners would work swiftly on a “robust response” to any new influx of unauthorized migrants from Afghanistan. Turkey, with whom the EU already has a migrant outsourcing deal, is one such country.

  • Imprisoned Chinese citizen journalist not well, lawyer says

    A Chinese citizen journalist serving a four-year sentence after reporting on the early stage of the COVID-19 pandemic in the city of Wuhan is in ill health after staging a long-running hunger strike, according to a lawyer who spoke with her family. Zhang Zhan was hospitalized on July 31 and now weighs less than 40 kilograms (90 pounds), according to a message sent by Zhang Zhan's mother to a group on Chinese social media. Authorities notified the family that she was in poor health and told them to come to the prison, said Peng Yonghe, a lawyer who spoke with Zhang's mother about the visit.

  • Poland recalls ambassador to Israel indefinitely as restitution row deepens

    Poland's ambassador to Israel has been recalled until further notice, the foreign ministry said on Monday, in a further sign of the deteriorating relations between the countries after Warsaw introduced a law affecting World War Two property restitution. On Saturday, Poland's president signed a bill that would set limits on the ability of Jews to recover property seized by Nazi German occupiers and retained by post-war communist rulers, bringing into law regulations that Israeli Foreign Minister Yair Lapid branded "anti-Semitic and immoral". Lapid said the head of Israel's embassy in Warsaw was being called back immediately.

  • Sydney records deadliest day of COVID-19 pandemic, Melbourne lockdown extended

    CANBERRA/SYDNEY (Reuters) -Australia's biggest city of Sydney recorded its deadliest day of the COVID-19 pandemic on Monday as troops and police set up roadblocks to limit the movement of people, while Melbourne faced a nightly curfew and a further two weeks of lockdown. Sydney, which is in its eighth week of lockdown, is the epicentre of Australia's third COVID-19 wave https://graphics.reuters.com/world-coronavirus-tracker-and-maps that threatens to push the country's A$2 trillion ($1.5 trillion) economy into its second recession in as many years. New South Wales state Premier Gladys Berejiklian said seven people in Sydney had died from COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, surpassing the state's previous record daily toll from earlier this month.

  • Man shoots wife to death at rehab center before killing himself

    The 70-year-old woman's husband had gone to pay her visit at the center when he suddenly pulled out a gun and committed the crime.

  • Jailed: Woman who forced maid to strip and shower in front of her

    A woman who forced her maid to strip and shower in front of her was on Tuesday (17 August) jailed for 15 months and two weeks. Rosdiana Abdul Rahim, 33, was also ordered to pay the victim $2,500 in compensation.

  • Actor suspected of participating in Capitol attack arrested in California

    Actor suspected of participating in Capitol attack arrested in California

  • Little justice for child sex abuse victims in Indian Country

    The convicted child rapist emerged from the tree line without warning, walked quickly past the elders who feared him and entered the Navajo home, where his 15-year-old daughter was feeding her pet rabbits. Ozzy Watchman Sr. was kidnapping his daughter for the second time in six months. Family members pleaded with tribal authorities to issue an Amber Alert, but it never came.

  • Anti-Vaxxer Videotaped Attacking Journalist At Los Angeles Protest Is Linked To Capitol Riot

    Tony Moon was back on the streets coming for a reporter months after posting video of himself at the Capitol on Jan. 6 bragging about "taking" the building.

  • Instagram Posts Seal Fate Of Trump-Loving Bodybuilder Who Dragged Capitol Cop

    The FBI has arrested Logan Barnhart, whom online sleuths dubbed "CatSweat," with the help of the Sedition Hunters community.

  • $1M bribery scheme paid for Fort Bragg employee’s BMW, feds say. Now he faces prison

    Two other former employees in the Public Works department at Fort Bragg were also charged.

  • ‘Watch Me (Whip/Nae Nae)’ rapper Silento indicted for murder

    A Georgia grand jury has officially indicted rapper Silento for the January shooting death of his cousin. theGRIO previously reported, […] The post ‘Watch Me (Whip/Nae Nae)’ rapper Silento indicted for murder appeared first on TheGrio.