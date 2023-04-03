Woman warns others against accepting ‘scam’ job offers on LinkedIn: ‘I was so let down’

A woman on TikTok shared a cautionary tale about the mysterious job offer she recently received — only to realize later that it was all an elaborate scam.

According to Lex (@lexaveee), it all started when she spotted a job posting on LinkedIn that caught her eye. Just one day after applying online, she got an email from someone saying they wanted to meet her for an interview to discuss the role further.

Not thinking anything was amiss, Lex read through the company brochure attached to the email by the rep, which by all accounts seemed “legit” to her. Then, she happily downloaded an app they told her about, which was supposedly how various teams communicated with each other throughout the workday.

Once the app was downloaded, Lex contacted the person she was told to within the company, and they responded by setting up an interview for the following day. But when the interview time finally rolled around, and Lex logged in to the app to let them know she was ready, things suddenly got a bit weird.

“So, I thought I was going on to the app to just say, ‘Hey, I’m ready,’ and then they were going to call me,” Lex recalled. “But the interview was like a texting conversation.”

Lex said the person interviewing her started asking her a variety of work-related questions, which seemed normal. In response, Lex replied to each one in real-time as clearly and efficiently as she could. Still, in the back of her mind, she found it weird that the interview was being conducted via text instead of over the phone, in person or even virtually.

But since the job was supposed to be remote, and Lex had never been in a remote position before, she shrugged off most of her suspicions.

“I like to give people the benefit of the doubt,” she explained at one point in her video.

Eventually, the interview ended, and the weekend went by before Lex was contacted again via email by someone at the company. This time, she was told to have her phone ready because someone from HR would be calling her soon.

At some point, someone did call and proceeded to ask her more questions. And by the end of their chat, she was surprised to be offered the job so quickly.

“OMG, I’m so excited,” she told the person on the other end of the line. “Yes, I accept!”

In the days that followed, Lex giddily told her friends about it. But after repeating details about the slightly strange interview process, one of her friends got suspicious.

First, they Googled the name of the company online, along with the job she was supposedly hired for. But instead of finding the job posting, the friend came across a message from the company claiming that fraudsters had been “scamming” people by using their name.

Lex was crestfallen and immediately knew that the job was bogus since it “sounded too good to be true” anyway.

After contacting someone at the real company, she also received confirmation that the email address she’d been communicating with was not verified.

“I was so let down because, like, I was so excited for this opportunity,” Lex admitted. “And I just wonder, like, how far they would have gone until I were to realize on my own that it was a scam.”

In the comments, a lot of people felt bad for Lex and said that it’s sadly becoming a more common phenomenon.

“I’ve seen so many people say this lately,” one person shared. “That’s so scary!”

“Happened to me last summer,” another admitted. “I found out it was a scam by the email.”

However, a lot of other people said there were some obvious red flags that Lex missed.

“As someone who regularly recruits on LinkedIn, if someone asks you to download something to communicate with them, politely decline the opportunity,” one person advised.

Considering how tough the job market currently is, these cruel scams just seem even crueler. But at least by sharing her story, Lex is spreading the word about what not to do when a “too good to be true” offer comes your way.

