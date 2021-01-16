A woman in Washington, DC said she found a pipe bomb while doing laundry on the same day as Capitol siege

A billboard on a bus stop on Pennsylvania Avenue Northwest advertises a message from the Federal Bureau of Investigation seeking information related to violence at the U.S. Capitol, on January 9, 2021 in Washington, DC. Al Drago/Getty Images

D.C. resident Karlin Younger found a pipe bomb while doing her laundry on January 6.

The pipe bomb is related to a series of bomb placements around D.C. the same day as the Capitol attacks

The FBI has launched an investigation in response to multiple reports of pipe bombs found around DC that may be connected to the riots.

The FBI has launched an investigation after a woman in Washington, DC found a pipe bomb while doing her laundry on the same day as pro-Trump rioters stormed the US Capitol.

On January 6, Karlin Younger was staking her laundry back to her apartment from the laundromat, she saw what she thought was trash - until she looked closer and saw wires and a timer.

"You're on that edge of, 'I don't want to bother anybody,' I want to make sure this is real," Younger told WISN. "You don't want to go down as the person who evacuates a city block for a hoax. But at the same time, there was just enough of that gut instinct that said, 'This isn't a place you put a hoax,' I have to have somebody check this out."

Younger, who lives near the Republican National Committee (RNC) headquarters, alerted a security guard nearby.

According to FOX 47, Younger said in the hours that followed, she began to realize the bomb's placement could be in connection to the attack on the United States Capitol.

The FBI opened an investigation in response to "multiple law enforcement agencies received reports of a suspected pipe bomb with wires" on the day the US Capitol was stormed.

According to the FBI, multiple law enforcement agencies received reports of suspected pipe bombs at the headquarters of the Republican National Committee and Democratic National Convention.

On January 6, the Capitol building came under siege from pro-Trump rioters during a joint session of Congress to count the Electoral College votes from the 2020 presidential race. Lawmakers were evacuated as rioters invaded the House and Senate Chambers, vandalized congressional offices, and stole items from the building.

A US Capitol police officer was killed, a rioter was shot, and three people died of "medical emergencies" during the Capitol siege.

As of Jan 15, the FBI has identified more than 270 suspects involved in criminal activity related to the Capitol riot and taken more than 100 individuals into custody.

