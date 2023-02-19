Woman waves loaded handgun at McDonald's drive-thru after free cookie incident: affidavit

Police arrested and booked a Florida woman after she allegedly waved a loaded handgun at a McDonald's drive-thru after she did not receive a free cookie she believed she was owed, according to an arrest affidavit.

Amari Bente Hendricks, 24, of Altamonte Springs near Orlando, was booked into the Seminole County Jail on Feb. 16, according to FOX 35. She faces several charges, including aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, improper exhibit of a firearm, battery causing bodily harm and resisting an officer, the report said.

A McDonald's employee told police Hendricks was mad that no one asked if she was using the fast-food restaurant's rewards program, and thought she was entitled to a free cookie.

When the employee got to the pickup window, Hendricks was allegedly yelling. She was reportedly given a free cookie, but continued to argue with the employee, the report reads.

The worker told officers Hendricks then grabbed a black handgun, inserted a magazine and proceeded to rack the slide. The employee said she heard two click sounds "associated with someone chambering a round."

Hendricks then allegedly parked her car in front of the McDonald's and attempted to open the front door, which employees had already locked because they feared for their lives. The report says Hendricks forced herself inside the restaurant before striking one of the employees multiple times and forcing him out of the building.

The employee was found by police with multiple scratches to his face and neck.

Hendricks supposedly refused to listen to officers' verbal commands, resulting in a resisting arrest charge.